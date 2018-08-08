Wapda chairman tells SC…: Construction of Mohmand, Diamer-Bhasha dams to start in 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was informed on Tuesday that construction work on Mohmand Dam project is expected to commence in early 2019, whereas an all-out effort was under way to start work on Diamer-Bhasha Dam project during 2019 as early as possible.

The court was informed that both Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams would have cumulative gross water storage capacity of 9.3 million acre feet (MAF), and these would generate 5300-megawatt (MW) low-cost hydel electricity.

Head of the Implementation Committee of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams (ICBMD)/ Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain briefed the four-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Other members of the bench are Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar.

Expressing his gratitude over the keen interest taken by the Supreme Court to avert looming water crisis in Pakistan, the Muzammil said water situation in the country would improve under the guidance of the apex court.

He informed the bench that the ICDBMD had achieved in four weeks what could not have be achieved in a decade had the Supreme Court not passed an order for construction of the dams.

Wapda chairman made a detailed presentation about the proceedings of the Committee and apprised the bench that legal framework and terms of reference of the committee had been drafted besides formulating seven sub-committees to identify impediments which might hinder the projects and the ways and means to remove those hurdles effectively.

The bench was informed that the ICDBMD has succeeded in identifying the issues relating to land acquisition, project financing, procurement, security and coordination.

The ICDBMD has also aptly developed a set of recommendations to handle those issues, so that the decision of the Supreme Court dated July 4, 2018 for construction of the dams could be implemented in letter and spirit,” the chairman added.

He also informed the bench about the timelines to accomplish the tasks leading to early commencement and construction of the dams. The need for concerted efforts by all stakeholders was also underlined during the briefing.

Meanwhile, the chief justice, on the recommendations of the ICDMBD regarding appointment of monitoring judge for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams, said the bench would act as the monitoring bench for overall implementation of the two dams, being a glorious and national cause.

The bench expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved so far by the Implementation Committee and assured that being a sacred national mission, the Supreme Court stands fully committed to ensuring that funds are spent solely for the construction of the dams and nothing else.

He said that the Supreme Court would provide full support in implementation of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam projects and maintained that the nation could not afford wasting of even a minute in mitigating the water shortages. Therefore, timely completion of the projects was a must and everyone would have to play their due role in this regard.