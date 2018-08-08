PUC releases ‘code of conduct’ for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council with consultation of leading religious scholars and coordination of 'Darul-Afta Pakistan' arranged training sittings for intending pilgrims of Haj & Umrah in context of prevailing security situation in Harmain Al-Sharifain.

Pakistan Ulema Council during training sittings for pilgrims not only guided the pilgrims with rituals of Haj but also educated the devotees with 'Code of Conduct' relating their stay during Haj days in Baitullah.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi chaired a meeting of the representatives of 'Darul-Afta' Pakistan and office bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council, which unanimously announced the code of conduct for intending pilgrims of Pakistan visiting Harmain Al Sharifain for Haj.

The code of conduct released by Pakistan Ulema Council and Darul-Afta Pakistan stressed that amidst prevailing chaotic scenario in Islamic world and turmoil peace situation in Middle East, responsibility rests on the shoulders of pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia for pursuit of Haj & Umrah to ensure implementation on the following 'Code of Conduct' during their stay in Harmain Al-Sharifain.

“There have also been reports that enemies of Islam and Muslims could possibly make any bid to make anarchy in Makkah and Madina during Haj days. Amidst this scenario, the pilgrims should ensure implementation of following 'Code of Conduct' to foil bid of the enemies of Islam and Muslims and maintaining law and order situation in Harmain Al-Sharifain during Haj days,” the code of conduct stated.

The pilgrims should take detailed information about procedure and rituals of Haj & Umrah ahead of leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interior Ministry have always played their key and effective role to facilitate pilgrims to their best. When pilgrims landed at Saudi Airports, they should realise that hundreds of flights carrying pilgrims have also been landing at the very airport from all over the world and this is foremost priority of Immigration and Custom officials of Saudi Arabia to let go pilgrims to their respective destinations by fulfilling necessary legal requirements.

In case of any delay at airports for clearance, the pilgrims instead of making fuss should get busy in 'Zikr' of Allah Almighty.

It is mandatory and compulsory for pilgrims while their stay at Makkah and Madina to ensure implementation of rules and laws of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Religious Affair and Interior Ministry. If three million pilgrims will not obey law and rules, and make efforts to lay their time as they wish, it will automatically make chaos and anarchy in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina, which is strictly forbidden as per the commandments of Quran-o-Sunnah.

Ulema, jurisprudence, clerics and Muftis have also announced unanimously for women to say prayers in their rooms on eve of Haj due to massive rush in Haj days and Allah Almighty will reward women for their prayers in rooms alike prayers in Harmain Al-Sharifain as these pilgrim-women are saying prayers in the jurisdiction of Haram; similar instructions have also been announced for sick and elderly pilgrims.