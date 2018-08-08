Services time limit for revenue department notified

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified following services, time limit, designated officers and appellate authorities related to Board of Revenue Department. According to details, for service of demarcation of land, given time limit will be 28 days, designated officer will be Revenue Officer and appellate authority will be District Collector.

For the service of issuance of certified copies of all registered documents, the given time limit will be seven days, designated officer will be Sub-Registrar and appellate authority will be District Registrar/DC.