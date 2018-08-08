Three transgender persons robbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Three transgender persons were robbed and beaten up while coming from a music function in Matani area on Tuesday.
The robbers snatched Rs85,000 from the transgender persons identified as Khushboo, Almas and Salma, who were on way to Gulbahar locality from the Matani area. The robbers also tortured transgender persons after taking money from them.
PESHAWAR: Three transgender persons were robbed and beaten up while coming from a music function in Matani area on Tuesday.
The robbers snatched Rs85,000 from the transgender persons identified as Khushboo, Almas and Salma, who were on way to Gulbahar locality from the Matani area. The robbers also tortured transgender persons after taking money from them.
Comments