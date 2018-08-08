Food Authority seals eight outlets

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday sealed eight food outlets including three spice factories across the province.

The Authority has sealed a spice factory at Dilzak road of the capital city where expired red chilly was used in spice production while severe unhygienic conditions were also observed, said the spokesman of the Authority.

He said two more spice factories were closed till compliance with the authority’’s standardsat Bannu.

Similarly, in Ghousy Musa area of DI Khan, at least three food outlets, including bakery, icecream and ice factory were sealed.