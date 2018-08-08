Eight senior cops transferred and posted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Eight senior police officers were transferred and posted on Tuesday.According to a notification, Ishtiaq Marwat was posted Ad Inspector general of police Headquarters.
Akhtar Hayat was posted DIG Traffic and Mohammad Ali was posted DIG Mardan. Fida Hassan was posted DIG Telecommunication, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi was posted DIG Crime and Investigation and Mohammad Saleem as DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).
Similarly, Zaibullah Khan was posted AIG Training and Rabnawaz Khan was posted as director Forensic Science Laboratories.
