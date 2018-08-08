Research completed at Agriculture University

PESHAWAR: Saira Azeem, assistant professor at the Government Shaheed Alamzeb Commerce College, has successfully completed her research on the ‘Effects of Socio-Economic Factors on Farmers’ Access to Agriculture Credit” from the IBMS Department of Agriculture University. She completed her research under the supervision of Prof Muhammad Nauman.

In her research, she highlighted the factors which impacted the socio-economic settings when farmers gain access to agriculture credits. Giving his comments on the performance of Saira Azeem, Prof Muhammad Nauman said that she did exceptionally well in her research, adding that she had topped the previous four semesters.