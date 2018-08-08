Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB to file supplementary reference against Ahad Cheema

LAHORE: NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday approved filing of a supplementary reference against former LDA DG Ahad Cheema, an accused in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal scam.

The decision was made after multiple assets owned by Cheema were unearthed during the probe.

The NAB chairman also directed the prosecution team to approach the court to contest pre-arrest bail secured by the former CEO of Lahore Parking Company, Hafiz Nauman.

He told the officials that the NAB had proved that it had no political agenda and directed them to carry out investigation without taking any pressure.

Earlier on June 30, the Bureau had filed a reference against Cheema, accusing him of misusing his authority and awarding illegal contracts, which caused a loss of Rs 400 billion to the national exchequer.

As per details, the anti-graft body had launched an investigation against the management of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), owners of Lahore Casa Developers and the LDA officials after the government cancelled the award of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme to the successful bidder M/s Chaudhry Latif and Sons.

Later in February, the NAB had arrested Cheema over charges of embezzlement, misuse of his authority and illegal award of Ashiana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs 14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers which was ineligible. A NAB inquiry revealed that Bismillah Engineering Services Co was a proxy firm working on behalf of the Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. Cheema allegedly received illegal gratification in the form of 32-kanal land worth Rs3 0.09 million from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

A private transaction revealed that a piece of land was transferred in the name of Cheema and his family members and payments were made by Paragon. Not only Cheema but his family members too took illegal benefits through their involvement in a public sector scheme. During his tenure as the LDA chief, the bank accounts of the Cheema family grew considerably.

During the course of investigation, NAB recovered Rs14.5 million in cash stashed by Cheema in a car showroom on Jail Road, Lahore. During the raid, the Bureau also seized a Land Cruiser worth Rs 11 million owned by Cheema.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen