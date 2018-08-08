Wed August 08, 2018
National

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
August 8, 2018

PTI govt to take decisions on merit: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Former chief minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak said on Tuesday that prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan has already obtained a clear majority in the National Assembly and would decide on his federal cabinet and formation of governments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Speaking to media in Nowshera, Pervez Khattak said that PTI chief Imran Khan’s focus is on giving a final shape to his 100-day programme, which he had promised during his election campaign.

MPAs-elect Mian Jamsheduddin, Idrees Khattak, Mian Khaliqur Rehman, PTI provincial secretary information and Dr Imran Khattak and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that PTI-led governments in the Centre as well as in the provinces would take merit-based decisions and in the best interests of the public. He denied the rumours pertaining to rifts within the party ranks, saying that a few media outlets were busy in churning rumour mills that had no relevancy with the party affairs.

“Neither had I met Atif Khan, nor I have an issue with him, we are bound to obey whatever Imran Khan decides in the larger interests of the country and the provinces,” Pervez Khattak said.

Pervez Khattak recalled that PTI-led government would face challenges in the form of elimination of terrorism and restoration of peace in the country, the award of due rights to the tribal people after the merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mounting economic crisis, nepotism, lawlessness and eradication of corruption from departments.

He said that Imran Khan would announce names of provincial chief ministers and federal cabinet members after the election of the speaker of the National Assembly.

