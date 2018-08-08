532 examined at army medical camp in Swat

MINGORA: Up to 532 people received medical treatment and medicines free of cost at a medical camp organised by the Pakistan Army in Tiran area of Swat district on Tuesday.

On the directives of general officer commanding (GOC) Malakand division, the army set up a free medical camp in Tiran Union Council at the Kabal tehsil of Swat district, where male and female doctors examined 532 patients and provided them free medicines.

On the occasion, Major Fahad also distributed ration among the 40 poor families present at the medical camp. He said that army had been struggling to protect and serve the people of Swat and had stood by them in every troubled hour. People hoped that more such free medical camps would be arranged in the future.