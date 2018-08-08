Opposition to stage protest against rigging in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The United Opposition will hold a protest demonstration against the alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections at Akora Khattak today.

The protest call was given by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl after a consultative meeting of the United Opposition was held in the office of Alhaj Pervez Khattak.

Office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National party (ANP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and others attended the meeting. The speakers said that massive rigging had been committed in the 2018 general elections which would be protested everywhere. The participants also devised strategy for the protest in Akora Khattak.