Shahzain Bugti to support Imran for PM

ISLAMABAD: Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) leader MNA-elect Shahzain Bugti called on Chairman PTI Imran Khan Tuesday and formally announced to support PTI in the election for the office of prime minister.

Shahzain Bugti, who is grandson of late Nawab Akbar Bugti, called on chairman PTI at Chairman’s Secretariat, Banigala, and formally announced to support him in the election for the office of prime minister. On this occasion, senior PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen were also present. Bugti apprised chairman PTI of the problems, being faced by people of Dera Bugti. Discussions were also held regarding settlement of displaced people of the area.

Chairman PTI welcomed JWP leader for paying visit and thanked him for extending support to PTI. Imran resolved to make comprehensive efforts to address the grievances of people of Balochistan. Meanwhile, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme Neil Buhne called on Chairman PTI here. Speaking at the occasion, Neil Buhne said that UNDP has worked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was now looking forward to work with PTI-led government in the Centre.

He maintained that UNDP was keen to work with the new government on eradication of corruption, rule of law, election reforms, youth empowerment, energy efficiency, tax collection system and governance. The UNDP representative also praised the reforms in the local government system brought by PTI-led provincial government.

Neil Buhne said that UNDP was keen on working with the PTI government to provide clean drinking water to the masses as more than 60 percent of infant deaths in the country were caused by water borne diseases. He further noted that UNDP would also support and work on Fata integration and also expressed the desire to work for displaced people from tribal areas.

Chairman PTI thanked Neil Buhne for the visit and stated that after assuming office his party would take UNDP’s assistance for poverty alleviation, rule of law, water issues and integration of Fata.