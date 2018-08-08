Russian defence official calls on General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander V Fomin calls on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Tuesday. Regional security situation and matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. The Russian deputy minister expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army’s achievements against terrorism and underlined the need for greater cooperative and collaborative approach among global community to defeat extremism.