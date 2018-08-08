Independents to submit affidavit of joining any party

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday called on independent candidate(s) that he or she may, if so desires, through a written consent to the leader of a political party for joining his party by August 09.

In a statement, the ECP said that the political leader of a party shall inform the ECP of such joining of an independent candidate through a letter to be addressed to the ECP.

“Such independent candidate shall also submit an affidavit stating that he or she is joining a particular party voluntarily and without any coercion. The affidavit shall be duly sworn before an oath commissioner and shall be deposited with the provincial election commission or deputy director (cord.), the Election Commission Secretariat,” it said.