T10 League gets ICC’s official sanction

SHARJAH: T10 League organisers Tuesday announced that International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially sanctioned the second season of T10 League to be held from November 23, 2018 in Sharjah, says a press release.

The apex body’s validation comes as a shot in the arm for the league that will have two new teams making them to a strong eight teams and a ten-day long season.

T10 League is the evolution of cricket, from 50-over games to 10-over games. The ICC, last season, had approved the organisers of running the first 10 overs format league in the world. Local and international players remain the main attraction of this league. Eoin Morgan-led Kerala Kings won the inaugural edition last year.

The second edition will be a 10-day cricket extravaganza with the player draft slated in September.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan (Maratha Arabians), Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (Pakhtoons) and Shoaib Malik (Punjabi Legends), England’s Eoin Morgan (Kerala Kings), New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum (Rajputs), West Indies’ Sunil Narine (Bengal Tigers) and Darren Sammy (Northern Warriors) and Australia’s Shane Watson (Karachians) have already been roped in as icon players for their respective franchisees.