U19 matches in twin cities washed out

RAWALPINDI: All the matches of Inter-Region Under-19 One-Day Cricket Tournament scheduled to be played in the twin cities were washed out on Tuesday because of downpour.

Rawalpindi and Islamabad received heavy rain throughout the day and there was no possibility of play.

The games which were scheduled for Tuesday and were abandoned included Lahore Whites v Rawalpindi (Pindi Stadium), Karachi Whites v AJK (KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi), Quetta v Dera Murad Jamali (Marghzar Ground, Islamabad) and Islamabad v Fata (Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad).

Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: Bahawalpur 185-9 in 50 overs (Ahmed Zahoor 45, Ali Imran 27, Umer Rehman 24; Khalid Ali 3-26, Hamza Khan 3-42, Abdur Rehman 2-28). Abbottabad 186-6 in 48.1 overs (Khayyam Khan 81 not out, Azam Farooq 47; Muhammad Muzammil Khan 2-31, Muhammad Junaid 2-33). Result: Abbottabad won by 4 wickets.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Peshawar 267-8 in 50 overs (Muhammad Mohsin 91, Saqib Jamil 59, Muhammad Amir 24 not out; Noman Akbar 3-38, Saad Khan 2-27). Hyderabad 154 in 43.1 overs (Saud Jafri 43, Saad Khan 24; Saqib Khan 3-34, Niaz Khan 2-18, Saqib Jamil 2-25). Result: Peshawar won by 113 runs.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Multan 176-9 in 50 overs (Shoaib Khan 36 not out, Asjar Ishfaq 34, Muhammad Asif 27; Muhammad Nafay 4-33, Nadir Shah 2-30). Karachi Blues 177-4 in 34 overs (Ahsanullah 91, Khalidun Nabi 47, Muhammad Jahangir 2-53). Result: Karachi Blues won by 6 wickets.

At TMC Ground, Karachi: Larkana 125 in 40.3 overs (Umar Khalid 41; Muhammad Bilal Khan 3-28, Nasim Shah 3-29, Fahad Munir 2-23). Lahore Blues 126-4 in 26.4 overs (Ghulam Mustafa 61 not out, Saad Ali Rafai 42 not out; Majid Ali 2-20). Result: Lahore Blues won

by 7 wickets.