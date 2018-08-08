Game’s promotion top priority for Zalmi: Akram

PESHAWAR: Former Test cricketer Muhammad Akram Tuesday said that Peshawar Zalmi franchise was striving to provide ample opportunities to young and talented players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the cause of promotion of cricket.

“Peshawar Zalmi is pursuing various initiatives for the promotion cricket so that young talented and ambitious players could show their talent and hone their skills,” he said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Zalmi Azadi T20 Cup at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

The former cricketer said that Peshawar Zalmi had planned organising tournaments at the grassroots level from the very beginning to find new talent.

At present, Akram is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi. He played nine Tests and 23 One-Day Internationals for Pakistan and announced retirement on July 5, 2000 at Hemilton (New Zealand.

Akram added that Zalmi has established 100 pitches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal districts to enable the young players to play on the proper pitches.

“We have carried out a talent hunt programme and now organising this T20 Cup to encourage young and talented cricketers,” he added.

The former cricketer said that more pitches would be established and tournaments would be organised in the province to unearth raw talent.

Akram added that a total of 52 teams from three regions Peshawar (12), Abbottabad (18) and tribal districts (22) were participating in the Azadi T20 Cup.

He said that a total of 6 teams, two each from the three regions would qualify for the next round, adding that the final would be played on the Independence Day.

Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi was planning to start educational sponsorships initiative for the deserving young players to continue their education along with practicing cricket.

In the opening match, Peshawar Blues defeated Nowshera Blues by 26 runs. Peshawar Blues set a target of 124 runs for Nowshera. Nowshera were bowled out for 97 runs.