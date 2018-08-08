Wed August 08, 2018
August 8, 2018

Hafeez may not sign Category B contract

KARACHI: Senior cricketer Muhammad Hafeez who was demoted to Category B in the centrally contracted players’ list announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is mulling not signing the contract, well-placed sources informed Geo News.

According to sources close to the cricketer, Hafeez has expressed strong reservations over the new contract which demoted him to the second tier category.

The 37-year-old, who did not feature in any of Pakistan’s five One-Day Internationals against Zimbabwe despite being part of a much-rotated squad, was featured in Category B alongside Faheem Ashraf, Asad Shafiq, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan.

On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board had announced new central contracts for the upcoming year 2018-19.

A total of 33 players across five categories were included in the central contract.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Amir, Yasir Shah and Babar Azam were included in Category A.

Ahmed Shehzad, who was provisionally suspended by the PCB last month for testing positive for a banned substance, failed to secure a central contract.

The PCB also announced 25 to 30 per cent increase in the monthly remuneration for each of its categories and raised its players’ match fees by 20 per cent across all categories.

Comments

