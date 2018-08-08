PCB restructures players fee for first-class matches

RAWALPINDI: The match fee of a player featuring in the upcoming domestic cricket season has been doubled as compared to what he got in the 2017-18 season.

This was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release on Tuesday also unveiling the annual domestic calendar for 2018-19.

The cricket board has decided to not only increase the match fee of players in all domestic competitions but has also raised the prize money of the tournaments.

A player in the playing eleven of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade I match will now get Rs50,000 instead of Rs25,000 he was receiving in the last season.

Similarly, his match fee of Rs20,000 for a one-day match has been raised to Rs25,000. He is set to make Rs91,000 (including daily allowance) if he features in both the four-day and one-day matches.

The remaining four players of the 15-member regional squads sitting on the bench are now set to make Rs34,750 under the new arrangements of the financial model for one Quaid-i-Azam Trophy and one-day match (combined including daily allowance).

The Twenty20 specialists will also earn more during this season as their per match fee for T20 tournaments has been increased from Rs24,000 to Rs30,000. Players playing in the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament will now pocket Rs35,000 — an increase of Rs5,000 a game.

The prize money of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy will see an increase of Rs1 million which means the prize purse of this season’s tournament will be Rs5,400,000.

Similarly, the prize money of the Twenty20 tournament has been increased from Rs4,900,000 to Rs5,700,000, of the Regional Inter-District Under-19 Tournament from Rs150,000 to Rs250,000 and of the Regional Inter-District Senior Tournament from Rs150,000 to Rs250,000.

The Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade I — the season’s premier first-class tournament — will begin all over the country on September 1 and will conclude with the final on December 8.

Karachi has been chosen as the host venue for the National T20 Cup from December

10-25.

The Pakistan Cup one-day tournament will be played in Faisalabad and Multan from April 2-14 next year.

Besides these tournaments, the 2018-19 domestic calendar also includes the Inter-Region Under-19 (one-day and three-day), Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup, Regional Inter-District Under-19 (one-day), Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II and Patron’s Trophy Grade II events.

2018-19 domestic tournaments: Inter-Region Under-19 (One-Day): Aug 1-28 (Karachi/ Rawalpindi/ Islamabad).

Inter-Region U19 (Three-Day): Sep 1-Oct 9 (Sindh/Punjab).

Pentangular U19 T20 Cup: Oct 21-27 (Multan).

Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (first-class) & (One-Day): Sep 1-Dec 8 (All Pakistan).

National T20 Cup: Dec 10-25 (Karachi).

Regional Inter-District Under-19 (One-Day): Jan 1-20 (All Pakistan).

Pakistan Cup (One-Day): Apr 2-14 (Faisalabad/Multan).

Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade-II: Apr 16-May 15 (Sindh/Punjab).

Patron’s Trophy Grade-II: Apr 16-May 7 (Sindh/Punjab).