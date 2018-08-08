Anger, fear, defiance in Iran as US sanctions return

TEHRAN: Iranians voiced anger, fear and defiance on Tuesday as the US reimposed sanctions and their leaders dismissed President Donald Trump´s offer of talks as an act of "psychological warfare".

Trump´s withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement in May had already spooked investors and triggered a run on the Iranian rial long before nuclear-related sanctions went back into force.

"I feel like my life is being destroyed. Sanctions are already badly affecting people´s lives. I can´t afford to buy food, pay the rent..." said a construction worker on the streets of the capital. The sanctions reimposed on Tuesday -- targeting access to US banknotes and key industries such as cars and carpets -- were unlikely to cause immediate economic turmoil.

Iran´s markets were actually relatively buoyant, with the rial strengthening by 20 percent since Sunday after the government relaxed foreign exchange rules and allowed unlimited, tax-free gold and currency imports. But a second tranche to return to effect on November 5 covering Iran´s vital oil sector, could be far more damaging -- even if several key customers such as China, India and Turkey have refused to significantly cut their purchases.

In a statement on Monday just hours before the sanctions went back into effect, Trump said: "The Iranian regime faces a choice.

"Either change its threatening, destabilising behaviour and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation. "I remain open to reaching a more comprehensive deal that addresses the full range of the regime´s malign activities, including its ballistic missile programme and its support for terrorism," Trump said.

But his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani dismissed the idea of talks while crippling sanctions were in effect. "If you´re an enemy and you stab the other person with a knife, and then you say you want negotiations, then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife," he told state television.. "They want to launch psychological warfare against the Iranian nation," Rouhani said. "Negotiations with sanctions doesn´t make sense."

European governments are infuriated by Trump´s strategy, which leaves their businesses in Iran faced with the threat of US legal penalties. The European Union´s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc deeply regrets the US move.

"We are determined to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran," she said in a statement co-signed by the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters the global reaction to Trump´s move showed that the US was diplomatically "isolated". But many large European firms are leaving Iran for fear of US penalties, and Trump warned of "severe consequences" for firms and individuals that continued to do business with Iran. There is also mounting pressure at home, where US hostility has helped fuel long-running discontent over high prices, unemployment, water shortages and the lack of political reform. —