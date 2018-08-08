Two murdered

BAHAWALPUR: Two people were murdered in mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. Maqbool, 36, was living in Jattoo Wala area where unidentified killers shot him dead when he was at his house. City A-division police have registered a case. Sohail Ahmad of Bahawal Shah locality was found dead near a level-crossing on Uch Sharif Road. Earlier, it was reported that he died when a train hit him, but later torture marks were found on his body. City Ahmadpur East police are investigating.