Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Top Story

SK
Sohail Khan
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bani Gala encroachment test case: Imran should become example for others, says CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday observed that Imran Khan who is about to form his government should become an example for the people and solve the issue relating to illegal encroachments in the Banigala vicinity. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing regarding illegal encroachments in Banigala. During the hearing the chief justice said that as Imran Khan had filed the instant case before the court, he should become an example for the public to resolve the issue as he is going to form his government in the federal capital. This case will be a “test for Imran as he is about to form the government soon”, the CJP remarked. The chief justice also expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the survey department, saying it has not completed the task of surveying the federal capital and covering the drain. Additional Attorney General told the court that let the new government should decide the issue of encroachments in Banigala, saying that Section 144 has been imposed on the encroachments. The survey general told the court that they need complete record and maps for the survey of Korang drain to which the chief justice asked the revenue department to provide the survey office full details in this regard. The chief justice said that strict action would be taken against state institutions, failing to extend cooperation. Later the, court adjourned the hearing for six weeks.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen