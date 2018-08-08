Bani Gala encroachment test case: Imran should become example for others, says CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday observed that Imran Khan who is about to form his government should become an example for the people and solve the issue relating to illegal encroachments in the Banigala vicinity. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing regarding illegal encroachments in Banigala. During the hearing the chief justice said that as Imran Khan had filed the instant case before the court, he should become an example for the public to resolve the issue as he is going to form his government in the federal capital. This case will be a “test for Imran as he is about to form the government soon”, the CJP remarked. The chief justice also expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the survey department, saying it has not completed the task of surveying the federal capital and covering the drain. Additional Attorney General told the court that let the new government should decide the issue of encroachments in Banigala, saying that Section 144 has been imposed on the encroachments. The survey general told the court that they need complete record and maps for the survey of Korang drain to which the chief justice asked the revenue department to provide the survey office full details in this regard. The chief justice said that strict action would be taken against state institutions, failing to extend cooperation. Later the, court adjourned the hearing for six weeks.