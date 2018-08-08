Seminary teacher tortures 8-year-old student to death

MULTAN: A teacher allegedly tortured an eight-year-old girl student to death at a seminary in Qadirpur Rawan on Tuesday.

According to the family members of victim Mahnoor Fatima, the seminary teacher allegedly subjected Mahnoor to torture for not memorizing the lesson. As a result, she was injured seriously. The girl was admitted to Nishtar Hospital in a critical condition but she failed to survive. Her family members staged demonstration in front of the hospital against the brutal killing of girl and demanded justice.

Qadirpur Rawan police have registered a case against seminary teacher Abdul Haq, Hafsa Bibi, Faseeha Bibi and two unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kiyani has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the death of Mahnoor. The additional commissioner will head the committee while the assistant commissioner city and Prof Dr Kashif Chishti are members of the inquiry committee. Meanwhile, the Nishtar Health University vice-chancellor has also constituted a four-member inquiry committee which will investigate her death. The inquiry committee comprises Dr Umar Farooq Ahmed, NMU Forensic Medicine head Prof Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, NMU admin registrar Dr Saleem Sheikh and NMU Director A&E Department Tariq Saeed Pirzada. The committee assigned the deadline until Wednesday at 10am.