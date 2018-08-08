Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

ISLAMABAD: Authorities probing into illegal foreign accounts and properties of thousands of Pakistanis disclosed on Tuesday that the volume of hidden assets stashed by Pakistani nationals in different tax havens abroad stood at $350 billion (Rs43 trillion).

Interestingly, authorities also revealed, for the first time, that only accounts/properties worth Rs1,003 billion (US$8.1 billion) had been declared by over 5,300 entities/individuals under the amnesty scheme 2018 in past three months.

“By the close of Amnesty Scheme 2018 on 31st July 2018, declarations from 5,363 entities (individuals/companies) had disclosed foreign assets worth Rs1,003 billion (US$ 8.1 billion), with major share of declared assets located in the UAE.

Properties/account holders in other tax-haven countries benefited only marginally from this scheme,” revealed the confidential details submitted to the Supreme Court.

The declared amount of US$8.1 billion is around 2.3% of overall illegally parked amount/accounts worth US$350 by thousands of Pakistanis who allegedly violated national laws while establishing their assets abroad.

“The total volume of Dubai properties is over Rs4, 240 billion with annual investment and growth of Rs220 billion where Pakistani property agents/investors were counting them as more than 5,000 individuals/entities,” suggested the details Geo News exclusively collected from the Federal Investigation, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Finance Division & other financial institutions. The shocking details also revealed that the British government had listed Pakistan among top three money laundering source countries after Nigeria and Russia.

Institutions have also cited reference of British National Crime Agency 2018 Report.

About the top tax heaven, the institutions concerned have also claimed that Pakistanis had stashed US$100 billion in the United Kingdom and United States of America with addition amount of millions of dollars parked in real estate sectors.

They have quoted findings of Shabbar Zaidi of AF Ferguson, Pakistan in this report.

An estimated, over US$200 billion were stashed by Pakistanis in Switzerland, revealed the report, quoting statement of Micheline Calmy-Rey/Swiss Foreign Minister in 2014.

The shocking details continued to reveal that millions of dollars have also been stashed by hundreds of Pakistanis in Hong Kong, British Virgin Island, Bahamas Channel Island Seychelles and other tax havens for corporate vehicles involved in money laundering.

About reasons for poor control over money laundering and difficulties in investigation, the institutions have told the apex court that weak legislative instruments remain a stumbling block to take action against these Pakistanis who violate national laws while stashing billions of rupees abroad illegally.

The FIA says the Foreign Assets Declaration Regulation, 1972 is non-declaration and not defined as a predicate offence and the authority was not authorized to investigate.

The Foreign Exchange Regulation ACT, 1947, Income Tax Ordinance 2001, Section 111-(4) protects sources if unexplained income from foreign remittance and Pakistan Economic Reforms ACT 1992, Sections 4 and 5 also protects sources of unexplained income from foreign remittance, the FIA withdrew attention of top court toward this matter.

About international laws creating hurdle in investigators' way, the institutions informed the court that the United Nations’ Convention against Corruption 2004 did not authorize the FIA to take action against the under question property holders.

Similar case is happening with the United Nations’ Convention against Trans-National Organized Crime 2000 (FIA not an Authorized Agency and OECDs Multi-lateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance on tax matters, 2011, including Automatic Exchange limited by ITO & PERA.

It was also informed that all institutions are facing many challenges for execution of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request and recovery of stolen assets of Pakistani citizens placed in foreign jurisdictions.

The main challenges included: Non–provision of autonomy in operations and financing, lack of any legally binding international instrument, lack of legally binding bilateral/multilateral treaties between states, consumption of excessive time for technical assistance by the foreign states for drafting of requests for MLA as per their domestic legal framework, non-uniformity of international cooperation laws in foreign jurisdictions particularly in dual criminality cases and number of channels involved in foreign jurisdictions before the requests of MLA reaches its desired agency/legal office for further evaluation and technical guidance for eventuality.

The special committee probing illegal foreign accounts/properties of Pakistanis held more than seven meetings with representation from Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Interior, FBR, NAB, FIA, IB and SECP.

They all have discussed the initiatives being taken to both forestall the unchecked outflow of foreign exchange as well as to trace and bring back undeclared and ill-gotten assets held abroad by Pakistani citizens.