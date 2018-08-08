Kidnapped minor sisters recovered

BAHAWALPUR: Two minor sisters, who were kidnapped four months ago, were recovered from Chak 20/ DRB, Cholistan on Tuesday.

According to Faqirwali police, 11-year-old Sajida and Rashida, 14, of Chak 124/6-R were abducted by Nazir and Yaseen. The father of the girls reportedly is a disabled person who cannot speak. According to the family, the accused raped the girls during their captivity.