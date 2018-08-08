Honest, dutiful cops are assets of Punjab police: IG

LAHORE: Punjab IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said honest, dutiful officers and officials are the assets of Punjab Police and their professionalism and never ending efforts are a bright example for the whole force.

He further said IB’s Director General Ehsan Ghani is one of those officers who always followed the merit system and added to the integrity of the force through fulfilling duty in a better way. He said the services of Ehsan Ghani as Jhang DPO, Kohat DPO and Nacta chairman are laudable and he managed to set a tremendous example through his leadership skills.

Now his work experience will prove helpful for further improving the performance of police force. He expressed these views while speaking at the farewell ceremony in honour of IB Director General Ehsan Ghani, held at GOR-I Tuesday. Ex-IGPs Ziaul Hassan, Shaukat Javed, Haji Habibur Rehman, Kh Khalid Farooq, Tariq Khosa, additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, additional IG Tariq Masood Yaseen, additional IG Faisal Shahkar, DIG R&D Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Welfare Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Sheikhupura RPO Suhail Habib Tajik and PSO to IG Punjab Afzaal Kausar attended the farewell function. All the officers praised the services rendered by Ehsan Ghani and said he is a good example for the new officers who join police service. He exhibited professional leadership in field duty as well as in administrative affairs. On this occasion, Ehsan Ghani said police service has always been a sacred mission for him. He further said he always tried to do his duty with honesty and that Allah helped him in tough times. IG Punjab also presented a souvenir to Ehsan Ghani at the end of the ceremony.