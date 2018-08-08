Indian troops martyr 2 Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Bandipora district of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) Tuesday.

Indian occupation forces killed the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Govind in Gurez area of Bandipora district.

Earlier, four Indian soldiers including a Major were killed in an attack on a patrolling party of the Indian army in the area. Last week at least nine citizens of IHK were martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and Sopore districts.

Earlier this year in June, a United Nations report accused India of having used excessive force in occupied Kashmir to martyr and wound civilians since 2016 as it called for an international inquiry into the accusations of rights violations.

The first UN report on human rights in IHK focuses mainly on serious violations in the region from July 2016 to April 2018. Activists estimate that up to 145 civilians were martyred by security forces and up to 20 civilians martyred by armed groups in the same period it said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra ad Al Hussein called for maximum restraint and denounced the lack of prosecutions of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir due to a 1990 law giving them what he called virtual immunity.