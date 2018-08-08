Addict kills wife in Burewala

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: An addict allegedly killed his wife when she refused money to him for drugs at Chak 317/EB, Dewan Sahib, on Tuesday. Ajma Bibi was working in fields when Mumtaz killed her with an iron rod when she refused money to him. According to his daughter, her father is a drug addict and he often used to take money from her. The police are investigating.
