Addict kills wife in Burewala

BUREWALA: An addict allegedly killed his wife when she refused money to him for drugs at Chak 317/EB, Dewan Sahib, on Tuesday. Ajma Bibi was working in fields when Mumtaz killed her with an iron rod when she refused money to him. According to his daughter, her father is a drug addict and he often used to take money from her. The police are investigating.