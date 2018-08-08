Children’s torturing: 23 suspects arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have arrested 23 suspects for allegedly torturing three minors who went missing for nearly an hour Monday from Quaidabad locality, Geo News reported.

According to Malir SSP Munir Sheikh, the suspects were arrested after raids in Quaidabad and Sherpao Colony in Landhi. On Monday, three children disappeared for nearly an hour and returned later, bearing marks of torture on their bodies. The SSP said all 23 suspects have been taken to a police station for questioning. Earlier in the day, the parents of the minors registered a case against unidentified men while demanding the suspects be arrested immediately. According to their medical report, the children bear brutal torture marks, the SSP added. Sindh IG Amjad Javed Saleemi has also ordered report on the incident.