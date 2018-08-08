Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hospital renovated ward inaugurated

LAHORE: The alumni of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and the friends of Mayo Hospital have contributed to improve the infrastructure of Mayo Hospital and renovation of old wards on self-help basis.

Presently different wards are being renovated while four attendants of patients are being constructed with the contribution.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar inaugurated the fully renovated south medical ward.

Secretary health said that the senior doctors and old students of KEMU have set a precedent for the young doctors to pay back their alma mater. He said, “I have observed a spirit of humanity and energy in KEMU alumni which would motivate their young students to head the tradition of serving the humanity.”

King Edward Medical University VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said government was providing free medicines as well as disposables for surgeries to approximately 2,500 patients in the Mayo Hospital which was a “Sadqa-e-Jaria”.

He said the old students of KEMU were serving in USA, UK and other countries and they were determined to pay back to their educational institution. He said that the new campus of KEMU would be completed within two years in Muridke.

King Edward Medical University Registrar Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Friends of Mayo Hospital President Fatima Afzal, architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Prof Shundana, NCA Associate Prof Attiq Ahmed and others also addressed the ceremony. Prof Asad said the renovation of south ward was the fourth project which had been completed by the friends of Mayo Hospital. He said more alumni of KEMU were coming forward to adopt different wards for renovation. He said the architectural designing and technical advisory was being provided free of cost by the renowned architectures of the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen