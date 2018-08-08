Hospital renovated ward inaugurated

LAHORE: The alumni of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and the friends of Mayo Hospital have contributed to improve the infrastructure of Mayo Hospital and renovation of old wards on self-help basis.

Presently different wards are being renovated while four attendants of patients are being constructed with the contribution.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar inaugurated the fully renovated south medical ward.

Secretary health said that the senior doctors and old students of KEMU have set a precedent for the young doctors to pay back their alma mater. He said, “I have observed a spirit of humanity and energy in KEMU alumni which would motivate their young students to head the tradition of serving the humanity.”

King Edward Medical University VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said government was providing free medicines as well as disposables for surgeries to approximately 2,500 patients in the Mayo Hospital which was a “Sadqa-e-Jaria”.

He said the old students of KEMU were serving in USA, UK and other countries and they were determined to pay back to their educational institution. He said that the new campus of KEMU would be completed within two years in Muridke.

King Edward Medical University Registrar Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Friends of Mayo Hospital President Fatima Afzal, architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Prof Shundana, NCA Associate Prof Attiq Ahmed and others also addressed the ceremony. Prof Asad said the renovation of south ward was the fourth project which had been completed by the friends of Mayo Hospital. He said more alumni of KEMU were coming forward to adopt different wards for renovation. He said the architectural designing and technical advisory was being provided free of cost by the renowned architectures of the country.