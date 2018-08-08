Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistan: a new beginning

Their war, our guilt

Urban flood resilience

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Lahore experiences another major power breakdown

LAHORE: Power consumers are continuing to brave severe power suspensions in provincial metropolis due to multiple reasons.

On Tuesday afternoon, yet another breakdown led to cutting of power supply to nearly 20 grid stations for a long duration. Resultantly, people living in more than half of the city had to face fluctuating electricity supply or long suspensions amid humid conditions.

This is the second such major power failure in less than a week. A senior Lesco official blamed National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for the technical fault, developed at 220kV grid station on Bund Road. The fault in NTDC’s 220kV grid resulted in power supply suspension to Lesco’s 132kV grids located at areas of Saidpur, Sabzazar, Allama Iqbal Town, Model Town, Rewaz Garden, Township, Qurtaba Chowk, Shadman, Lahore Cantt, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Bund Road, Saggiyan, Narang, Kala Shah Kaku, Muridke, Shahdara Scarp and Shamke, official said.

He claimed that additional load-management was done on the aforesaid grids to stabilise distribution system. He claimed that power supply was restored in the night and now there was no unscheduled power load-shedding in the city. Now company’s power supply system is stable and working up-to-the-mark, he claimed. Lesco Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervez Chattha said company was ensuring supply in accordance with electricity demand.

However, he mentioned that as per policy, there was scheduled load-shedding only in areas of loss-making feeders.

