Girl raped by shopkeeper

PAKPATTAN: A girl was raped by a shopkeeper at Chak Adda Rang Shah on Tuesday. The daughter of Sadiq went to the shop of accused Liaqat to buy some daily-use items. In the meantime, the accused took the girl to the backside of the shop and allegedly raped her.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead over love marriage issue at Chak Balara on Tuesday. Waheed had contracted love marriage with the sister of accused Hussain some six months ago. On the day of the incident, the accused along with his accomplices allegedly shot Waheed dead. Ahmad Yar police have registered a case. Meanwhile, Imran of Chak 16-EB had contracted love marriage with the daughter of his uncle. On the day of the incident, the accused uncle allegedly shot his nephew dead.

FIVE BOOKED: Police on Tuesday booked five people for helping four POs to escape. On a tip-off, the police raided to arrest POs Sabir, Jalal, Rashid and Nazeer who were wanted in murder and dacoity but accused Ghulam Mustafa, Zahid, Imtiaz, Yaseen and Ammar allegedly helped them to flee.