Two men electrocuted removing election banners

LAHORE: Two people were electrocuted when they tried to remove election banners from an electricity pole in the Samanabad police area on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Haroon Iqabl, 43, son of Iqbal Ranjha, a resident of Millat Park and Imran Ali, 40, son of Asghar Ali, a resident of Pakki Thathi, Millat Park.

Police said the victims were removing banners when they touched live wires. As a result, they suffered severe electric shocks and died. Police have collected evidences from the accident scene. The bodies were handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities.