3 minor brothers die of dehydration

OKARA: Three brothers died of dehydration while their fourth brother is in critical condition at village Rathoranwala.

Allah Ditta, his wife and their four children were shifted to their ancestral house in the village from Lahore last week.

During shifting, his four children Faryad, Rehan, Abdur Rehman and Makhan became dehydrated. As a result, Abdur Rahman, 5, and Farhan, 4, died at home. Later, Faryad died in the hospital while the other two-year-old son was admitted to a hospital.

Hospital MS Dr Tanveer said had the children brought to the hospital in time, their lives could have been saved.

TWO KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A bus collided with a trailer on the GT Road near village 12/1AL on Tuesday. The bus (LES-4144) was going from Lahore to Multan via Okara. When it reached near village 12/1AL, its tyre burst. It hit a Lahore-bound trailer. Bus hostess Isha and a passenger Ghulam Murtaza of Gujranwala died on the spot. Seven other passengers sustained injuries. They were rushed to the hospital by the Rescue-1122. The condition of the injured is said to be critical. Sadr Renala Khurd police is investigating.

WOMAN DIES: A woman died after falling into Sutlej River on Tuesday. Abdul Shah and his wife Shamshad Bibi of Head Sulemanki were going on a motorcycle. When they reached in the mid of the bridge, an upcoming bike collided with their bike. Shamshad Bibi slipped from the bike and fell into the river. As a result, she drowned.