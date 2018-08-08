Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3 minor brothers die of dehydration

OKARA: Three brothers died of dehydration while their fourth brother is in critical condition at village Rathoranwala.

Allah Ditta, his wife and their four children were shifted to their ancestral house in the village from Lahore last week.

During shifting, his four children Faryad, Rehan, Abdur Rehman and Makhan became dehydrated. As a result, Abdur Rahman, 5, and Farhan, 4, died at home. Later, Faryad died in the hospital while the other two-year-old son was admitted to a hospital.

Hospital MS Dr Tanveer said had the children brought to the hospital in time, their lives could have been saved.

TWO KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A bus collided with a trailer on the GT Road near village 12/1AL on Tuesday. The bus (LES-4144) was going from Lahore to Multan via Okara. When it reached near village 12/1AL, its tyre burst. It hit a Lahore-bound trailer. Bus hostess Isha and a passenger Ghulam Murtaza of Gujranwala died on the spot. Seven other passengers sustained injuries. They were rushed to the hospital by the Rescue-1122. The condition of the injured is said to be critical. Sadr Renala Khurd police is investigating.

WOMAN DIES: A woman died after falling into Sutlej River on Tuesday. Abdul Shah and his wife Shamshad Bibi of Head Sulemanki were going on a motorcycle. When they reached in the mid of the bridge, an upcoming bike collided with their bike. Shamshad Bibi slipped from the bike and fell into the river. As a result, she drowned.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen