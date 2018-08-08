Hooper on track for Bledisloe opener

SYDNEY: Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper says he is confident of being fit to play the opening Bledisloe Cup clash against the All Blacks after coming through his full first training session since tearing a hamstring. Hooper picked up the injury in the final Test against Ireland in June and was unable to play for the NSW Waratahs during their recent Super Rugby finals run. But he completed a full day’s training on Monday with the Test squad and said he was aiming to be ready for the August 18 clash with New Zealand in Sydney.