Wed August 08, 2018
Agencies
August 8, 2018

Dhananjaya looks to embrace finisher’s role

COLOMBO: In the 16 ODI innings that Dhananjaya de Silva had batted in prior to the third ODI against South Africa in Pallekele on Sunday, he’d been used as an opener on seven occasions, had four outings at No 5 and five at No 6.

Yet, the spot he batted in - No.7 - on his ODI comeback after being on the sidelines since June 2017 might be the most crucial one for him going ahead. “I’ve been told that my position in the ODI side is down at No. 6 or 7, so I will have to train and play accordingly,” Dhananjaya said. The confidence in the 26-year-old is not out of place. Walking in to bat at 124 for 5 in the 20th over while his team still needed 238 runs to get wasn’t quite the ideal situation for a comeback game. But Dhananjaya kicked on and showed signs of leading a late resurgence.

“When I came to bat at No. 7, my main focus was on how to get close to the big target that South Africa had set us. I had been down to play at 6 but because the team wanted a left-hand/right-hand combination earlier in the innings, I had to come lower, at No. 7,” he said.

