Saddi upbeat to pull 2200kg vehicle with his moustaches on I-Day

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Guinness World Record holder Mohammad Saddi has expressed his determination to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner by pulling 2200kg motor vehicle with his moustaches in Faisalabad.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday at National Hockey Stadium, Saddi informed that he will offer the record breaking performance on August 14 with the collaboration of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “A grand flag ceremony will also be held on this occasion and a large number of sports enthusiasts will be there to witness record breaking performance,” he added.

Saddi, who established Guinness World Record by pulling 1700 kg mini truck in 2012 edition of Punjab Youth Festival in Lahore, has also demonstrated stunning performances in Dubai and Italy. He pulled a 1740 kg motor car with his moustaches in the Guinness World Record show in Milan, Italy in July 2014. Lauding the role of Sports Board Punjab in his career, Saddi said: “Sports Board Punjab provided me a suitable platform to demonstrate my talent. I’m quite lucky to find a platform like Punjab Youth Festival to express my talent.

That was the first occasion when sports lovers within and outside the country came to know about my ability to pull heavy vehicles with my moustaches,” he elaborated. Saddi revealed his plan to set new Guinness World Record by pulling even bigger vehicle in Faisalabad in 2018. “Farooq Yousaf, the acting president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has assured me of his full cooperation in this regard,” he told.

“I’m working hard to keep myself fit for that great performance and I’m quite upbeat to establish new world record which will definitely be a grand distinction for my beloved country,” he explained.