Bumrah out of Lord’s Test

LONDON: Jasprit Bumrah, recovering from a thumb injury, has been ruled out of the second Test at Lord’s starting Thursday. Bumrah was available for selection for this Test and has been bowling in the nets but the Indian team management is wary about rushing him into a Test match and is happy to wait. “Jasprit Bumrah is bowling fit right now but I think it’s too early to put him into a game-like situation because, I think, he needs to come out of the band-aid/plaster on his hand. For the second Test, he is out of contention,” confirmed Bharat Arun, India’s bowling coach on Tuesday The pacer had suffered an injury to his thumb of his non-bowling hand in the first T20I against Ireland in Malahide while looking to stop a ball on his run-up. He was ruled out of the T20I and ODI series against England and included provisionally in the Indian squad for the second and third Tests.