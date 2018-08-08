Wrestler Inayat to represent Pakistan in Youth Olympics

LAHORE: Wrestler Inayat Ullah will represent Pakistan in Youth Olympic Games being held from October 6-18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“United World Wrestling (UWW) has allocated a Universality Place to Pakistan and Inayat been picked to display his talent and prowess in 65 Kg of Wrestling Competition during these Games,” said Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association here on Tuesday. He said it is a big honour for the country that its grappler Inayat will be taking part in the mega event.

He said President POA, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has felicitated Inayat Ullah and Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) for this great achievement. He applauded the efforts of PWF Management to take wrestling to new heights in Pakistan. “We are confident that PWF will keep up its tremendous work for the promotion and development of Wrestling in Pakistan and President POA has assured complete support to the PWF,” said POA Secretary.