Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Sports

AFP
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hart signs for Burnley

LONDON: Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed for Burnley from Manchester City, with City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak hailing his enormous contribution to the success of the Premier League champions.

The 31-year-old, who failed to make the England squad for the World Cup, has signed a two-year contract with Burnley for an undisclosed fee, the club said on Tuesday. The arrival of Hart strengthens Burnley’s impressive goalkeeping ranks following a dislocated shoulder sustained by Nick Pope at Aberdeen that will keep him on the sidelines for a time.

Hart will be competing with Tom Heaton and Anders Lindegaard for a starting spot under manager Sean Dyche, with a Europa League qualifier looming against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday and a Premier League match with Southampton on Sunday. Both Pope and Heaton are also England internationals. Hart was at City for 12 years but Pep Guardiola made clear he would no longer be number one when we took over in 2016. “Joe Hart’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated,” Al Mubarak said in a statement on Manchester City’s website.

“His 12 years at the club has seen him produce some remarkable performances and heart-stopping saves that will live in the memory for a long time to come.“His passion for and commitment to this club, evidenced by a remarkable tally of 348 appearances, means he will rightly be regarded as a City legend in perpetuity.” Hart joined City in 2006 from Shrewsbury for a fee of just A£600,000 ($778,000) after catching the eye of then-goalkeeping coach Tim Flowers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen