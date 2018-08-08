De Kock named SA ODI captain

COLOMBO: Quinton de Kock will be the stand-in ODI captain and JP Duminy the stand-in T20I captain in the absence of Faf du Plessis, CSA announced on Tuesday (August 7). Du Plessis hurt his shoulder while attempting a catch in the third ODI and has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour. That makes de Kock the skipper for the remaining two ODIs in Kandy and Colombo, while Duminy will lead the side in the one-off T20I in Colombo. “To be honest, I am feeling quite nervous. It is an honour to be given this responsibility of captaining the Proteas,” de Kock said. “I want to carry on where Faf has left off and to continue with his legacy. As a captain, I will try to stay true to myself and stay true to what I believe it takes to be a good leader. I will strive to help others going forward, just to be there as a captain. “The team performance at the moment speaks for itself,” de Kock said on South Africa’s authoritative 3-0 lead in the five-match series. “Everybody is doing something right at the

moment.