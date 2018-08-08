17 blind cricketers picked for honorarium

LAHORE: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) viewing the performances of the players in the recent past has selected 17 players for the monthly honorarium. The players will receive monthly honorarium for the next term of next six months.

The selected players are:

Category A: Riasat Khan, Matiullah, M Akram.Category B: Badar Munir, Haroon Khan, Nisar Ali.Category C: Muhammad Rashid, Anees Javed, M Ayyaz, Israr Hassan, Mohsin Khan, Sana Ullah, Ghulam Akbar, Shahzaib Hyder, Bismillah Khan, Idrees Saleem, Abdul Maalik.