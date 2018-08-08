Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistan: a new beginning

Their war, our guilt

Urban flood resilience

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

CEC 'slept' through polling day

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Dejected Hafeez feels he is being forced to retirement

LAHORE: Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez feels his is being pushed towards forced retirement and also feels dejected for being demoted in the central contract. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday had released a list of 33 players who were offered central contracts but six were given category A while Hafeez was listed in category B. This is not the first occasion a senior member of the team is demoted. Former captain Younis Khan was given category B in 2014 and later after protest from the cricketer he was promoted to category A. The 37-year-old had been in Category A of PCB central contract, however, in this year’s contract his place in the highly exclusive group of six was given to rising star Babar Azam. It is also being reported that Hafeez will not sign the central contract. Earlier, Hafeez was sidelined from first four One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Zimbabwe and in protest he then refused to play the fifth match. Hafeez has so far represented Pakistan in 83 T20I, 200 ODIs and in 50 Tests.

