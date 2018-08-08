Wed August 08, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Share

ICC approves 2nd season of T10 League

LAHORE: T10 League organisers announced that International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially sanctioned the second season of T10 League to be held from November 23 in Sharjah.

The ICC’s validation comes as a shot in the arm for the league that will have two new teams making them to a strong eight teams and a 10-day long season. T10 League is the evolution of cricket, from 50-over games to 10-over games. ICC, last season, had approved the organisers of running the first 10 overs format league in the world. Local and international players remain the main attraction of this league. Eoin Morgan-led Kerala Kings won the inaugural edition last year.

“This sanction from ICC for T10 League gives our partners, stakeholders and more importantly the players a much-needed boost. Having said that, it additionally gives us responsibility to ensure we keep growing year-on-year and make this format globally acceptable,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman, T10 League in a statement. “We shared the vision and belief of the organisers in this format. From here on, it is important to grow the league and the format and ensure that players, teams and the fans get an experience to remember,” said Zayed Abbas, board member and official spokesperson, Emirates Cricket Board.

The second edition of the tournament will be a 10-day cricket extravaganza starting November 23 with the player draft slated in September. Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan (Maratha Arabians), Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (Pakhtoons) and Shoaib Malik (Punjabi Legends), England’s Eoin Morgan (Kerala Kings), New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum (Rajputs), West Indies’ Sunil Narine (Bengal Tigers) and Darren Sammy (Northern Warriors) and Australia’s Shane Watson (Karachians) have already been roped in as icon players for their respective franchisees.

“The sanction from the ICC will only add further shine to the global appeal of the event. We believe that value creation for the new teams will see a positive growth from year one. From four-day league to a ten-day league with more teams and larger pool of international players is a testament of faith shown by fans and stakeholders,” said Salman Iqbal, president, T10 League.

