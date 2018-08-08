Ex-lawmaker jailed in graft probe dies in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY: A former Guatemalan lawmaker jailed on a graft indictment died in hospital Monday from respiratory problems, Health Minister Carlos Soto said.

Manuel Barquin, who was arrested last year and put on trial in March along with three other ex-politicians on corruption charges signaled by a UN-backed anti-graft body, passed away after being treated since last week in Guatemala City’s public Roosevelt Hospital, the minister said.

Barquin’s brother, Edgar Barquin, a former central bank chief who was a vice presidential candidate in 2015 elections, was sentenced to a two-years suspended prison sentence in September 2016 in the same graft case, which involved influence peddling.