Wed August 08, 2018
World

R
Reutes
August 8, 2018

Prosecutors question Macri’s cousin in Argentina graft scam

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine prosecutors questioned a construction executive related to President Mauricio Macri on Monday as part of a sprawling investigation into bribe payments made to the former government, a person close to the case told Reuters.

Angelo Calcaterra, the former head of construction company Iecsa and Macri’s cousin, told prosecutors he was told by officials in former President Cristina Fernandez’ administration to pay cash in exchange for public works contracts, said the source on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.

“The pressure was strong,” the person said. Calcaterra could not be reached for comment. Calcaterra is the latest executive to speak with prosecutors in the case since last Wednesday, when newspaper La Nacion published contents of notebooks kept by a driver in the former administration that detail how he transported bribe money from construction companies to government officials from 2005-2015.

Journalist Diego Cabot wrote in La Nacion over the weekend that he was given the notebooks in January by Jorge Bacigalupo, an acquaintance of the driver, Oscar Centeno. In a video interview with Cabot posted on La Nacion’s website, Bacigalupo said Centeno gave him the notebooks in September or October.

Cabot wrote that he made copies of the notebooks and then gave them to prosecutors in April. La Nacion decided not to publish the story until law enforcement acted on the information, he added.

