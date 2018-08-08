Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistan: a new beginning

Their war, our guilt

Urban flood resilience

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

World

REUTERS
August 8, 2018

Brazil’s jailed president drops release petition

BRASILIA: Lawyers for jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday withdrew a request before Brazil´s Supreme Court that he be freed because it risked shutting the door on his candidacy in the October presidential election.

Despite being jailed in April on a corruption conviction and sentenced to 12 years in prison, Lula was nominated by his Workers Party on Saturday to press its point that his conviction was political persecution aimed at stopping Brazil´s most influential politician from returning to power.

The country´s top electoral court is expected to invalidate his candidacy when it is registered on the Aug. 15 deadline and the party has picked former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad as running mate to stand in for Lula if needed.

