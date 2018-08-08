Brazil’s jailed president drops release petition

BRASILIA: Lawyers for jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday withdrew a request before Brazil´s Supreme Court that he be freed because it risked shutting the door on his candidacy in the October presidential election.

Despite being jailed in April on a corruption conviction and sentenced to 12 years in prison, Lula was nominated by his Workers Party on Saturday to press its point that his conviction was political persecution aimed at stopping Brazil´s most influential politician from returning to power.

The country´s top electoral court is expected to invalidate his candidacy when it is registered on the Aug. 15 deadline and the party has picked former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad as running mate to stand in for Lula if needed.