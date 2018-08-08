Belarus detains 3 independent journalists

MINSK: Belarusian authorities detained at least three journalists from two independent news websites over “unauthorised” access to services provided by the state news agency. Tut.by editors Maria Zolotova and Anna Kaltygina were detained along with Tatiana Korovenkova, a BelaPAN journalist, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said. All three are accused of “unauthorised access to computer information for reasons of personal gain,” it said in a statement, indicating that a criminal case had been opened. State news agency BelTA has accused them of failing to pay subscription fees. If found guilty, they face up to two years in prison. Tut.by said Ulyana Boboyed, who edits its society section, had also been detained.