Security lapse sparks evacuation at Frankfurt airport

FRANKFURT: Parts of Frankfurt airport were evacuated for several hours on Tuesday following a lapse in security, federal police said, disrupting travel during the busy summer holiday season. “The cause of the evacuation of the terminal was an error by a security officer. Despite a positive test for explosives, a French family of four were allowed to leave the security zone,” police said on Twitter. The family were later located in the terminal, re-checked and allowed to continue on their journey. The police gave no details on what had triggered the positive explosives test. The alarm caused the evacuation and closure of the A and Z gates of Terminal 1 at Frankfurt airport, a major hub for international travel and home to airline Lufthansa. At 1230 GMT, the police said on Twitter that affected areas had been re-opened, allowing passengers as well as airport and airline employees to return. Some 1,500 flights had been scheduled for taking off and landing at Frankfurt airport on Tuesday, according to airport operator Fraport.