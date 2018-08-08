Tory chair asks Boris Johnson to apologise over attack on burqas

LONDON: Britain’s Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday he had asked former foreign secretary Boris Johnson to apologise for disparaging comments he made about Muslim women wearing burqas.

“I have asked @BorisJohnson to apologise,” Brandon Lewis wrote on Twitter following a growing chorus of condemnation over Johnson’s derogatory views on the veil in his weekly newspaper column. Writing in the Daily Telegraph on Monday, Britain’s one-time top diplomat described the burqa as “ridiculous” and “weird” and said women wearing them looked like “letter-boxes” or “bank robbers”. Johnson, who resigned as foreign secretary in July over Prime Minister May’s Brexit strategy, was swiftly condemned by former colleagues and fellow lawmakers. Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt told the BBC: “I would never have made such a comment, I think there is a degree of offence in that, absolutely right.”

Tory peer Sayeeda Hussain Warsi, a former party chair and diplomat, accused Johnson of adopting the “dog-whistle” tactics of right-wing firebrand Steve Bannon, US President Trump’s former top aide.